A Winston-Salem woman whose body was found in a dumpster along Country Club Road last year was suffocated to death, according to an autopsy released Wednesday.
The body of Shantika “Tika” Lashae Dunlap, a mother of three boys and one girl, was found Dec. 15, 2018, in a dumpster at 4843 Country Club Road. Dunlap was reported missing on Dec. 13, 2018.
Mario Kennard Bennett, 31, is charged with murder in Dunlap’s death. An arrest warrant alleges that he killed Dunlap on Dec. 12, 2018. He is also charged with felony larceny in connection with allegations that he had Dunlap’s financial card and another charge of interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
The autopsy said Dunlap’s cause of death was asphyxia due to suffocation. According to the report, Dunlap had petechiae, or pinpoint bruises, in her eyes and on her upper and lower gums. She also had blunt force injuries, including abrasions and contusions on her head, neck, torso, her right knee, feet and her left hand.
Referencing police investigative reports, the autopsy report said police found Dunlap in a dumpster behind Juggs Growlers and Pints on Country Club Road. Her body was wrapped in a blanket secured with tape.
When officers removed the blanket, they found a plastic trash bag was taped over Dunlap’s head. Her feet were covered with another trash bag that was taped at the ankles, the report said.
The report said Dunlap was partially clothed, wearing a red floral print shirt and orange shirt.
Forsyth County medical examiners did not find any drugs or alcohol in Dunlap’s body.
The report indicates that a sexual assault exam was performed on Dunlap, but the results have not been publicly released.
Bennett is not currently charged with rape or sexual assault in connection with Dunlap’s death.
Authorities have not released much information about Dunlap’s death, including whether Bennett knew Dunlap and how he may have come into contact with her. Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court has sealed all search warrants until the criminal case is resolved, according to his order.
Bennett is a registered sex offender, convicted in 2005 of sexually assaulting and raping a 4-year-old boy. He also was investigated in 2012 by Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies on allegations that he raped three women and assaulted another at a house in Rural Hall. He was never convicted of raping any of the women but did plead guilty to second-degree kidnapping and assault by strangulation in connection to the 2012 allegations, according to court records.
In two of the alleged rapes, the women told sheriff’s deputies that Bennett raped them several times and threatened to either hurt or kill them. In one instance, he allegedly told a woman he had several guns in the house. According to search warrants, two of the women told deputies that Bennett deleted information from their cellphones.
Bennett was charged only in the Oct. 2012 incident. In that case, a Greensboro woman told investigators that Bennett threatened to shoot and “gut” her and gagged her with a handkerchief.
Bennett also allegedly took mail out of her purse and told her he now knew where she lived. Bennett also made the woman wash herself with a white sock. The woman told deputies that Bennett took her car keys, forced her outside of the house and searched her car. When he left the keys in the trunk, the woman grabbed them, got into the driver’s seat and drove away, according to the search warrants.
Bennett is being held in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed. He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on July 18.