...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ALAMANCE...RANDOLPH...GUILFORD AND WESTERN CHATHAM COUNTIES... AT 115 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF HIGH POINT TO RANDLEMAN TO NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, RANDLEMAN, SILER CITY, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, SEAGROVE, MCLEANSVILLE, PLEASANT GARDEN AND JAMESTOWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... STRAIGHT LINE WINDS CAN BLOW DOWN TREES, POWER LINES, AND DAMAGE MOBILE HOMES AND OTHER BUILDINGS. SEEK SHELTER IN A STURDY STRUCTURE UNTIL THE STORM HAS PASSED. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS AS FLYING DEBRIS GENERATED BY DAMAGING WINDS CAN BE DEADLY. && HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH