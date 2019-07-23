A 39-year-old Winston-Salem man pleaded guilty July 8 in federal court in Elizabeth City to vandalizing the original bronze door at the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse on Hatteras Island.
According to a National Park Service news release, Jamie Lester Underwood was ordered to pay $1,922 in restitution for repairs and was placed on one year of probation.
On June 13, 2018, Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted a photo of the vandalism on Facebook and asked for help in solving the crime. Underwood had used a pocket knife to etch the letters "SEF' into the door during a visit to the lighthouse last year.
Earlier this year, a conservator treated the affected area of the door. The original bronze door was in-painted with heavy body-acrylic paint until a more permanent fix could be made. The conservator will return next month to complete the door treatment.