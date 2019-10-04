Authorities say a Winston-Salem man drowned off Kure beach Wednesday, the Wilmington Star News reports.
Devin Adair Harding, 37, was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water near the G Avenue beach access, the newspaper reported.
Emergency crews were dispatched to the beach access shortly after 10 a.m. Rescue swimmers were able to pull Harding from the water and began lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful.
A second man, Carlos Adrain Quiroga, 50, who was from the Miami area, was pulled from the water around 7 p.m. the same day, according to reports.
Rip currents are believed to have played a role in both drownings, and the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office issued a “moderate rip current risk” warning Friday for all of the region’s beaches through Friday evening, the newspaper reported. The service had issued “high” rip current risk warnings for all east-facing beaches earlier in the week.
