Triad drivers traveling over the Labor Day weekend will benefit from gas prices as much as 31 cents lower than a year ago, AAA Carolinas said Monday.
The weekend is considered as Friday through Sept. 3.
The average unleaded gas price in the Triad is projected to be at $2.33 a gallon in Winston-Salem — the lowest of the eight metro areas in North Carolina. Greensboro is close behind at $2.37 a gallon.
Are you taking a trip this Labor Day weekend?
A year ago, Winston-Salem's average unleaded gas price was $2.64, while Greensboro was at $2.65.
The prices are the lowest for the five-day weekend since 2016.
Prices also are down 24 cents in Winston-Salem since Fourth of July weekend, as well as down 20 cents in Greensboro.
According to GasBuddy.com, the lowest gas price in Forsyth County on Tuesday was $2.20 at Petro, 2500 New Walkertown Road, and $2.21 at 4 Brothers, 2602 New Walkertown Road.
AAA Carolinas said last week that gas prices are poised to drop further after the five-day weekend, potentially as low as $2 to $2.05 in some Triad markets.
It said there are several factors for the price drop: less expensive crude oil prices, typical drop-off in gasoline demand after Labor Day and the move to winter-blend gasoline.
AAA is forecasting crude oil prices between $50 and $60 a barrel in the fall, down from $60 to $75 a barrel a year ago.
AAA cautioned that hurricane season has the potential to cause declining gas prices to shoot back up.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted that 2019’s Atlantic hurricane season will be above normal, with 10 to 17 named storms, including five to nine hurricanes.
AAA Carolinas estimated that 1.13 million North Carolinians and 502,640 South Carolinians will travel more than 50 miles during the Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day weekend marked the end of the “100 deadliest days” driving period — the period when teen traffic deaths historically rise, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. The period began Memorial Day weekend.
There were 3,032 crashes during the 2018 Labor Day weekend that resulted in 17 fatalities, according to the N.C. Transportation Department.