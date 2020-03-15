The Wilson County Health Department announced Sunday the first confirmed case of a Wilson County resident testing positive for COVID-19. That brings the number of cases statewide to at least 33, although the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website had not yet updated its count with the Wilson County case.
Wilson County Health Director Teresa Ellen made the announcement at 1:15 p.m. in a release circulated by Wilson County Assistant County Manager Ron Hunt.
"The first case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in Wilson County," the release said. "The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is an adult female who returned from out of state travel. She became symptomatic and (had) a negative flu test."
The infected woman was tested on March 13.
"Confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test result was received at the Wilson County Health Department on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from the North Carolina State Lab," the release said.
The individual has been hospitalized outside of Wilson County, according to the release.
"Wilson County Health Department's Communicable Disease staff is working at this time to conduct contact tracing to make sure everyone who came into close contact with this individual is quarantined," the release said. "Close contact is anyone who was within six feet of the individual for 10 minutes or more."
"There is nothing to indicate this was a community acquired transmission," Ellen said. "All indications are that this was travel-related. We are following all protocols for contact tracing."
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has indicated that "there are no approved treatments and no vaccine to prevent COVID-19."
There are methods that can reduce and slow the spread of COVID-19.
"Individuals can practice everyday prevention measures like frequent hand washing, staying home when sick and covering coughs and sneezes," the release said. "Community-based interventions can also help slow the spread of COVID-19. This includes measures collectively known as 'social distancing.'
"Social distancing measures aim to reduce the frequency of contact and increase physical distance between persons, thereby reducing the risks of person-to-person transmission," the release said. "These measures are most effective when implemented early in an epidemic. North Carolina is at a critical inflection point where we may have the opportunity to slow the spread of this epidemic by taking proactive steps now."
Ellen said it is important for Wilson County residents to know that the risk remains low in the county.
"Good hand washing, social distancing and staying home if you are sick are the best ways to reduce illness," Ellen said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.