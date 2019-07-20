Will a nonprofit to preserve Charlotte's history be enough?

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUS HEAT CONTINUES... .THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL PRODUCE DANGEROUSLY HIGH HEAT INDEX VALUES THROUGH THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS, WITH LIMITED COOLING AT NIGHT. THE HEAT WAVE AND THE ASSOCIATED DANGERS WILL PEAK DURING THE WEEKEND. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 107 DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER 90S, AND DEWPOINTS IN THE MID 70S. * TIMING...10 AM SATURDAY THROUGH 6 AM SUNDAY. THE HOTTEST TIMES WILL BE DURING THE AFTERNOON THROUGH MID EVENING. * IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. &&