CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte residents are crafting a different kind of dog treat with a local product — beer grains.
Calvin's Craft Cookies co-founder Eric Westerduin tasted one himself while talking Wednesday at Pilot Brewing Co. in Plaza Midwood. "It's like a stale Nature Valley granola bar," he said. "And, it goes great with beer."
But the cookies are intended for dogs like Calvin, Westerduin's 7-year-old mini dachshund rescue and the face of the company.
The key ingredient is spent brewery grains. Westerduin said this brewing process byproduct from Charlotte's more than 40 local breweries could annually fill Bank of America Stadium.
"We take those grains, which are full of protein, fiber and other nutrients" to make the dog treats, said co-founder Sheera Bursch. The other ingredients are peanut butter, flour, flaxseed and cinnamon, which acts as a preservative.
Breweries often give those spent grains to farms to feed livestock. But after Westerduin won a contest to brew with Unknown Brewing Co. a few years ago, he thought about making dog treats.
"I had drank a lot of beers but didn't know how it was made," he said.
4-legged taste testers
Rachael Hudson, co-owner and head brewer at Pilot Brewing, said she's happy to give away the spent grains.
"It never occurred to me," she said of making a pet treat business.
Westerduin and Bursch, who has a background as a vet tech, began testing recipes last summer, working with several local breweries like Pilot, Town, Unkown, Triple C, Wooden Robot and Legion to get grains.
The two cooked up "Peanut Butter Flax" and hit the streets in search of four-legged taste testers.
"The positive feedback from dogs and their owners was amazing," Westerduin said, "and gave us the confidence we needed to embark on this venture."
They finalized the packaging that would help the shelf-life of treats and be eco-friendly — beer cans — to launch the two-man business last month.
The treats, each 16 calories, are good for at least six months unopened or two months opened if stored properly. Westerduin and Bursch rent commercial space to bake the dog biscuits and are testing new flavors.
Calvin's Craft Cookies are primarily sold online, but are available at local breweries and some pet businesses. One can costs $8.99 and a four-pack is $32.99.
The founders also are giving 15% of the proceeds to a different local animal group each month.
"It's a great vehicle for us to do something good," said Westerduin, an entrepreneur who also started Suite Plants, a living plant wall system business.
