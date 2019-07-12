Surveillance video from Eden Drug shows the moment when the KFC restaurant exploded early Thursday morning.
The explosion threw debris a quarter-mile away, damaged nearby businesses and rattled houses as far away as the Virginia state line. No one was injured in the blast that is still under investigation. Employees of the restaurant reportes smelling natural gas earlier in the evening.
KFC officials said in a statement Thursday that the company plans to rebuild in the same location after officials conclude their investigation. The Eden restaurant employs 20 workers, roughly six of whom clocked out two hours before the explosion.
Another video from WGHP-Channel 8 shows patrons of the sweepstakes business beside the KFC reacting to the explosion. Debris can be seen falling from the ceiling of the business at one point as people scramble to leave.