Police in Fayetteville had a message for protesters spread across the city's Murchison Road on Monday. More than 60 officers faced the demonstrators, who were there to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. And all of the police officers knelt.

The police department tweeted video of the move with this message: "As a show of understanding the pain that is in our community and our nation regarding equality, the (Fayetteville Police Department) took a knee to show that we also stand for justice for everyone. We are committed to listening and treating everyone with dignity and respect."

