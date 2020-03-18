Watch: Map shows how coronavirus is spreading in N.C.

Timeline of coronavirus cases in North Carolina

This animated map shows how coronavirus is spreading in North Carolina. The first case was reported March 3 in Wake County.

The map was created using data from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, individual county health departments, U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Duke University and reporting from The (Raleigh) News & Observer.

