Icy conditions caused an American Airlines flight that originated at Piedmont Triad International Airport to slide off a runway at about 8 a.m. Monday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

That is according to a statement from the airliner. None of the 38 passengers nor the three crew members aboard the flight, operated by Envoy Air, were injured.

All aboard "were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal," the statement read.

Walter Schroeder, a deputy district chief with Chicago fire, to the Chicago Tribune that he didn't know how far the plane slid off the runway but described it as "pretty benign." No one was injured and the plane did not need to be towed from its location, he told the publication.

A video of the incident taken from inside the twin-jet aircraft went viral on social media:

The flight left PTI around 6:16 a.m. EST and arrived at its gate at O'Hare around 8:30 a.m. CST.

Snow showers and temperatures in the mid-20s in Chicago led to the icy conditions.

