Icy conditions caused an American Airlines flight that originated at Piedmont Triad International Airport to slide off a runway at about 8 a.m. Monday at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.
That is according to a statement from the airliner. None of the 38 passengers nor the three crew members aboard the flight, operated by Envoy Air, were injured.
All aboard "were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal," the statement read.
Walter Schroeder, a deputy district chief with Chicago fire, to the Chicago Tribune that he didn't know how far the plane slid off the runway but described it as "pretty benign." No one was injured and the plane did not need to be towed from its location, he told the publication.
A video of the incident taken from inside the twin-jet aircraft went viral on social media:
.@AmericanAir: “After landing, American Eagle flight 4125,operated by Envoy Air, slid off the runway due to icy conditions at Chicago O’Hare. No injuries reported.All 38 passengers and 3 crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal.” #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ijFecAlsSl— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) November 11, 2019
The flight left PTI around 6:16 a.m. EST and arrived at its gate at O'Hare around 8:30 a.m. CST.
Snow showers and temperatures in the mid-20s in Chicago led to the icy conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.