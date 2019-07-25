Area singers hoping for a spot on "American Idol" will get a chance to jump ahead in line.
The "Triad Idol" competition at Hanes Mall will run from noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 in the center court outside Belk department store.
Ten winners of the singing contest will get "Front of the Line" passes to compete when the American Idol Tour Bus makes its stop in Raleigh, which is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Competitors must be 15 to 28 as of June 1, and contestants under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Eligible contestants must be from Alamance, Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, Rockingham, Davidson, Stokes, Surry Wilkes, Yadkin, Randolph, Montgomery, Alleghany, Caswell or Patrick (Va.) counties.
For more about "American Idol," go to abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.