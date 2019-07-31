Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... CENTRAL GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1015 PM EDT * AT 721 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO TWO AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. FLASH FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM THE HEAVY RAIN WILL CAUSE FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, ROADS, LOW LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. MANY ROADS AND INTERSECTIONS IN THE AREA WILL QUICKLY FLOOD. WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS, TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. &&