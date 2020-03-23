Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has informed employees it is considering re-using sanitized surgical masks if it becomes necessary to maintain its supplies.
A memo sent Sunday to staff by Dr. Russell Howerton, the system’s chief medical officer, cited “the great start we’ve made with safe collection of N95 surgical masks” that began Saturday.
The memo was sent to physicians, nurses, house and clinical staff at all Wake Forest Baptist-affiliated hospitals: Davie, High Point, Lexington, Wak Forest Baptist main campus and Wilkes. It represented an update of a memo Howerton send Saturday.
The collection of N95 and surgical masks began Saturday at the main campus and in High Point. It was scheduled to begin this week at the other hospitals.
“Infection prevention is considering the possibility of sterilizing and reusing masks,” Howerton said.
On Monday, Wake Forest Baptist issued a statement that said “to be clear, Wake Forest Baptist Health is not currently reusing masks and we do not plan to implement this process unless we are in an absolutely critical situation.”
Howerton said Wake Forest Baptist “is not alone in planning for mask shortages, and many other medical centers are preparing in the same way.”
Novant Health Inc. and Cone Health could not be immediately reached for comment on whether they are collecting used surgical masks and considering sanitizing and reusing them.
There is a domestic and global shortage of N95 and surgical masks, with significant and dire consequences for healthcare workers treating infected patients.
According to The Associated Press, Italy has seen at least 18 doctors with coronavirus die. Spain reported that more than 3,900 health care workers have become infected, accounting for roughly 12% of the country’s total cases.
Hanesbrands Inc. confirmed Saturday it is making cotton surgical masks at three apparel production plans in Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Honduras as part of a federal contract to combat a national shortage of face masks resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. At peak output, the company expects to produce about 1.5 million masks a week.
Gildan Activewear Inc., which announced Monday it is closing all manufacturing plants through mid-April, said it is available to produce surgical masks.
