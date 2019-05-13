GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Thom Tillis are the featured guests at a fundraiser next week in North Carolina for both the Republican National Committee and Tillis' re-election campaign.

An invitation obtained on Monday by The Associated Press says the fundraising dinner will be May 22 in Greensboro. The invitation sets donation ranges from $2,800 to $35,000. Party officials issuing invitations include RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and national GOP fundraiser Louis DeJoy, who lives in Greensboro.

The joint Pence-Tillis event is organized in part by a committee composed of President Donald Trump's committee and the RNC. It appears to signal support from the president for the first-term senator, who last week got a Republican primary opponent in retired financier Garland Tucker of Raleigh.

