business background: laptop,financial chart and pen on office workplace

Stock photo

 YurolaitsAlbert

The North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH) is holding a virtual summit on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

It will be held June 23 and 24.

A release on the event said it will explore diversity and inclusion through a different lens to see what is possible when organizations harness the benefits of a diverse workplace.

The event will include virtual keynotes and panel discussions, as well as opportunities to hear from diversity and inclusion partners and participate in virtual networking discussions.

Registration is $100 for NC TECH members, $200 for non-members and $75 for students.

For information, visit www.nctech.org.

Recommended for you

Load comments