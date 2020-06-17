The North Carolina Technology Association (NC TECH) is holding a virtual summit on diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
It will be held June 23 and 24.
A release on the event said it will explore diversity and inclusion through a different lens to see what is possible when organizations harness the benefits of a diverse workplace.
The event will include virtual keynotes and panel discussions, as well as opportunities to hear from diversity and inclusion partners and participate in virtual networking discussions.
Registration is $100 for NC TECH members, $200 for non-members and $75 for students.
For information, visit www.nctech.org.
