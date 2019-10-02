Virginia doctor sentenced to 40 years in opioid case

This undated photo provided by the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority shows Dr. Joel Smithers. Smithers is facing the possibility of life in prison after being convicted in May of more than 800 counts of illegally prescribing drugs, including oxycodone and oxymorphone that caused the death of a West Virginia woman. When he is sentenced Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 the best Smithers can hope for is a mandatory minimum of 20 years.Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority) .