BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Fifteen team members from the Vermont Task Force 1 Swift Water Rescue Team are in North Carolina in the event evacuations are caused by Hurricane Dorian.
WCAX-TV reports that the rescue team originally hit the road to Tallahassee, Florida, but changed course to North Carolina as the hurricane track shifted.
Mike Cannon of Vermont Task Force 1 said he expects to get an assignment soon. The crew spent Sunday training with other responders in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Last September, the crew responded to North Carolina for Hurricane Florence.
Those first responders are only a portion of Vermont's swift water team, leaving enough coverage for the home state if needed.
