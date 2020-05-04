North Carolina has surpassed the 1 million threshold for individual unemployment insurance benefit claims, the N.C. Division of Employment Security said Monday.
Counting the 11,869 North Carolinians who filed claims Sunday, there have been just under 1.01 million applications filed since March 15.
The second round of federal UI benefits that began April 24 spurred the latest surge in applications.
As of Monday morning, 20.3% of the 4.97 million North Carolinians listed in the state’s workforce as of mid-March have filed a UI claim.
The daily peak has been 34,706 on March 30; the second-most, 32,613 on April 27.
Meanwhile, DES reported that as of Monday morning, it had paid out $1.27 billion in state and federal unemployment insurance, or UI, benefits: $711.3 million from the federal pandemic unemployment compensation package, known as PUC; $448.4 million in state benefits; and $107.92 million in the federal pandemic unemployment assistance package, dubbed PUA.
The DES said 444.422 claimants have been paid state and/or federal benefits — 44.1% of all claimants.
With the state’s UI Trust Fund at close to $3.85 billion before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt, 11.6% of that money had been used as of Friday morning.
The PUC program is designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31.
Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively. The federal PUA program provides state benefits and $600 in weekly federal benefits for up to 39 weeks.
The PUA benefits are primarily for independent contractors, self-employed people and people with short work histories who became unemployed because of COVID-19.
It is available for people who have to be at home to care for a child whose school has closed because of the virus.
It’s also meant for people who have exhausted all rights to regular compensation under state or federal law with respect to a benefit year that ended on or after July 1, 2019.
As North Carolina awaits enough improvement in key public-health categories to commence preparations for re-opening the economy, it’s uncertain what kind of work environment stay-at-home or furloughed employees will go back to.
State employment law says anyone currently up to 12 weeks of state UI benefits “must accept any suitable work during your first 10 weeks of the benefit period, based on such factors as your experience, customary occupation, prior earnings, etc.”
“During the remaining (two) weeks, any suitable work must be considered. Suitable work will be any work offered that pays 120% of your weekly benefit amount beginning with the 11th week after you file your claim.”
For example, that means an unemployed or furloughed individuals who is receiving the current average of about $270 a week would be required to take a job offer paying at least $324 a week.
Individuals who refuse to take such a job or return from furlough when summoned by their employer risk losing their state UI benefits.
“We are currently working on communications for employers and claimants regarding this matter,” DES spokesman Larry Parker said Friday.
Some small businesses, in particular restaurant owners and hospitality operators, have expressed concern that employees would prefer to draw $600 in weekly federal UI benefits through July 31 rather than return to a job that may pay half of that amount.
