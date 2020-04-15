The number of North Carolinians filing for unemployment insurance benefits is set to surpass 600,000 after 19,075 individuals submitted claims Tuesday, the N.C. Division of Employment Security reported Wednesday.
The statewide total since March 15 is 598,798, of which 99.6% were submitted online.
Of those claims, 86.7% of applicants said they were laid off or lost their job or wages related to the pandemic.
At 598,798 claims, that represents nearly 12% of the 5.11 million North Carolinians listed in the state's workforce.
The division said it has paid $216.54 million in UI benefits since March 15 for 185,072 claimants, of which $156.71 million went to COVID-19 claims and $59.83 million for regular UI claims.
DES expects to begin payments by Friday on one of three federal UI benefit programs. State pandemic unemployment compensation, or PUC, provides a weekly maximum of $350 in state benefits and the $600 in federal benefits for 12 weeks.
The program was designed to cover claimants for the weeks beginning March 29 and ending by July 31, 2020. Individuals owed those payments will receive them retroactively.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.