President Donald Trump announced proposed environmental rules Thursday, citing the Bonner Bridge replacement on the Outer Banks to explain why reviews of construction projects should be shorter.
The proposals would change how the 50-year-old National Environmental Policy Act is used to evaluate the impact of major federal projects, including bridges and highways.
The Trump administration has used the Bonner Bridge replacement as a reason, since at least 2018, for rewriting federal rules on major projects. Construction projects get bogged down in "regulatory nightmares," Trump said in a news conference Thursday.
"It can more than 10 years to get a permit," Trump said at a news conference Thursday. "For example, in North Carolina, it took 25 years to begin construction of the Marc Basnight Bridge."
But the Southern Environmental Law Center said the federal law was not responsible for delays.
"No amount of streamlining would have eliminated the initial delays in the Bonner Bridge project, which were due entirely to an incomplete proposal, politics, and funding — not NEPA," the nonprofit law center wrote in August 2019 in comments to the federal Council on Environmental Quality.
"Instead, the NEPA process provided an efficient structure for the various stakeholders to work through the different issues and study all viable options," the center said.
It took decades from the time a replacement for Bonner Bridge appeared in a North Carolina transportation plan until the new Marc Basnight Bridge opened to traffic last year. A timeline on the state Department of Transportation website puts the time between adding the bridge to its priority list to groundbreaking at nearly 30 years.
The Southern Environmental Law Center represented environmental groups in a 2011 lawsuit against the state Department of Transportation over the bridge plan that was resolved in 2015.
The replacement bridge is named for the former Democratic Senate leader from Manteo.
Proposed rule changes
The Trump administration has said the revised rules would be more efficient and increase public participation. Environmental reviews would have to be done in two years. Some projects no longer would need environmental impact statements.
The federal government will accept public comments on the proposed changes for 60 days.
Southern Environmental Law Center senior attorney Kym Hunter said the proposed changes would limit public input and "dramatically limit the number of projects to be reviewed."
The proposed rules would also eliminate consideration of cumulative impacts, said Hunter in an interview, which is how to account for multiple sources of water pollution.
According to the draft of the proposed rule changes, the Council on Environmental Quality "proposes to strike the definition of cumulative impacts and strike the terms 'direct' and 'indirect' in order to focus agency time and resources on considering whether an effect is caused by the proposed action rather than on categorizing the type of effect."
