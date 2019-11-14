GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says three people have been killed and two others injured in a fiery traffic accident.

Troopers told WFMY that a slow-moving Jeep ran off U.S. Highway 421 North after it was hit by a car, then was hit by an SUV. The second collision ignited a fire involving the Jeep and the SUV, and the three people in the Jeep were killed.

The driver of the SUV was hospitalized with what the patrol described as serious injuries, while the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the three victims in the Jeep haven’t been released from Wednesday’s accident.

Information from: WFMY-TV, http://www.wfmynews2.com/

