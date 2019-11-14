GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says three people have been killed and two others injured in a fiery traffic accident.
Troopers told WFMY that a slow-moving Jeep ran off U.S. Highway 421 North after it was hit by a car, then was hit by an SUV. The second collision ignited a fire involving the Jeep and the SUV, and the three people in the Jeep were killed.
The driver of the SUV was hospitalized with what the patrol described as serious injuries, while the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The identities of the three victims in the Jeep haven’t been released from Wednesday’s accident.
———
Information from: WFMY-TV, http://www.wfmynews2.com/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.