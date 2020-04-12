The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. South winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph, are expected in portions of central North Carolina including much of the Triad area.
Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around, according to the report, and tree limbs could be blown down leading to scattered power outages.
The Weather Service recommends securing outdoor objects and also using extra caution when driving, especially if you are operating a larger vehicle.
In some areas, including Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties, the Weather Service says a line of thunderstorms may move east into early Monday, with the time of greatest threat expected to be between 4 and 10 a.m. The most intense storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 or 70 mph, tornadoes, and large hail.
