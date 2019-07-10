Forsyth and Guilford counties are under consideration for the relocated headquarters of the state Department of Health and Human Services and potentially 2,300 jobs, state legislators confirmed Wednesday.
The potential move to the Triad appears to depend on another layer of the political hardball surrounding Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the state budget.
The relocation project could take up to five years to complete.
Both Forsyth and Guilford already have Democratic legislators being pursued by GOP leadership with special project funding in the budget in exchange for agreeing to support an override vote that could occur today.
The veto override is listed on the House floor agenda for a session scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and the lead House budget writer, said Forsyth is among six counties being discussed as a potential re-location site.
"We have a good employment base and well-educated work force and good access as a central location in the state. Our area would be the perfect location for a major move like this."
Since Cooper's veto, his office and legislative Democratic leaders have said the DHHS headquarters move has become a bargaining chip for override pledges.
"I certainly think we should put divisions of state government where they need to be, where it's most efficient for taxpayers, where the work is, things of that nature," Rep. Darren Jackson, D-Wake, said Tuesday to The Insider online media publication.
"Not to the highest bidder or who ever will give you a veto override vote," Jackson said.
The other counties mentioned for a possible DHHS headquarters — Cumberland, Granville, Harnett and Wayne — also have Democratic legislators being enticed with special project funding or, in the case of Wayne, have Majority House leader John Bell as a county delegation member.
An agreement reached in July 2015 between former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory and Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane allowed Raleigh to buy the Dorothea Dix property for $52 million. The goal is to eventually convert the 307-acre campus into a community park.
McCrory and state Senate Republican leaders had wanted to put the property up for auction. The agreement allowed by DHHS to remain on the Dorothea Dix property through 2040.
However, in its 2019-20 state budget the Senate proposed moving the DHHS headquarters to Granville and allotting $240 million for a move that would represent at least an hour's commute for current DHHS employees.
The proposal was kept in the state budget compromise.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, told The News & Observer that legislative leaders are looking at state-owned land in Butner, as well as 527 acres that Granville officials propose to donate in a business park for the project.
Cooper's initial budget proposal would move the headquarters to state-owned property on Blue Ridge Road in Raleigh. His updated budget priority, submitted Monday, calls for a legislative study on a relocation site.
Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, told The Insider that he has not specifically lobbied for any relocation site.
Berger said in June during the Senate budget proposal unveiling that "it's important for the more rural areas to reap the benefit of state jobs," similar to legislative plans to move the state Division of Motor Vehicles headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount.
“Much like the DMV move, this would cause the state to lose many well-trained career employees," Ardis Watkins, SEANC's government relations director, said in a statement.
"But unlike the DMV move, this would add significant traffic to already congested roads. And we cannot imagine that citizens traveling those roads on a daily basis now would appreciate this."
Republican legislative leaders acknowledge the potential of losing DHHS and DMV employees with the potential moves.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said that, with the DMV relocation proposal, “we need to make sure that rural North Carolina is not left behind."
Hise, who serves on the Senate’s DHHS appropriations committee, said Granville has a lower cost of living for employees and lower costs associated with operations when compared with Raleigh.
Sen. Floyd McKissick Jr., D-Durham, and a DHHS appropriations committee member, told the Raleigh newspaper the DHHS move would be an “interesting opportunity for Granville County.” McKissick’s district included Granville until this year.
“I think it’s a good idea,” he said. “It’s a type of relocation that’s viable and feasible and should be fully evaluated.”
It is not clear where DHHS could move to in Forsyth or Guilford, whether state-owned or leased properties or properties the state would have to purchase or lease.
However, Mayor Allen Joines said recently that every area within downtown Winston-Salem is a hot spot for future growth and development, whether commercial or residential.
Joines pointed to more than $1.9 billion that has been invested since 2000 in downtown.
“The core area along Fourth, Main, Trade and Liberty (streets) has seen intensive development, and there remains opportunity for additional spot development in these areas,” Joines said.
New areas that will offer increased opportunities for growth are north of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Industry Hill area, around the BB&T Ballpark, west Fourth Street near Broad Street, the area around the former GMAC building, the South Marshall Street area, and along Main Street south of Third Street, the mayor said.
In addition, Wake Forest Innovation Quarter will continue to have strong development from Third Street south to Salem Parkway, including the Bailey Park South project.
The site, which is a place for research, business and education in biomedical science, information technology, digital media, clinical services and advanced materials, has 1.9-million square feet of office, laboratory and educational space on more than 330 acres.
The research park has received nearly $367 million in local, state and federal money, as well as private investments since its beginning in 1994.
Innovation quarter officials said there is the potential for an additional 2.5 million square feet of space, mostly on undeveloped land.