Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Forsyth County today, bringing the county total to five, according to the Forsyth County Public Health Department.
The health department announced two new cases this morning and a third this afternoon. It's not clear where the cases originated.
The additional Forsyth County cases bring the total number in the Triad to eight. While the official state total sits at 97, there are at least 118 known cases in North Carolina, according to various county health departments.
Photos: Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation disinfecting playgrounds
Parks
Rodney Suber, a painter with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, scrubs down playground equipment at Washington Park with disinfectant on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Fredrick Barren, a painter with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, pressure washes playground equipment at Washington Park on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Charles Walker, a laborer with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, scrubs down playground equipment at Granville Park with disinfectant on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Rodney Suber, a painter with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, scrubs down playground equipment at Granville Park with disinfectant on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Fredrick Barren, a painter with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, pressure washes playground equipment at Granville Park on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Fredrick Barren, a painter with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, sprays playground equipment at Washington Park with disinfectant on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Chuck Middleton, a coordinator with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, scrubs playground equipment at Washington Park with disinfectant on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Fredrick Barren, a painter with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, pressure washes playground equipment at Washington Park on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Evan Williams, a playground inspector with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, scrubs playground equipment at Granville Park with disinfectant on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Evan Williams, bottom, a playground inspector with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, scrubs playground equipment at Granville Park with disinfectant while Fredrick Barren, a painter with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, pressure washes on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Charles Walker, a laborer with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, pressures washes playground equipment at Granville Park on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Parks
Charles Walker, a laborer with the Winston-Salem Department of Recreation and Parks, pressures washes playground equipment at Granville Park on Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Recreation and Parks employees will be disinfecting parks all over the city during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Andrew Dye/Journal
