WASHINGTON — Thirty-three years after being resettled in North Carolina, Rong Nay — a member of the indigenous people of the Central Highlands of Vietnam known as Montagnard — marvels at how far his people have come.
“The majority of the Montagnard came to the U.S., it was very difficult to find how we can adjust our lives. ... Many of us have no English. We have to deal with second language, the culture, the way of life. It’s very, very difficult,” Nay said in a phone interview Tuesday. “But after 30 years, we live here, I’m so proud of the Montagnard people.”
Greensboro has one of the largest Montagnard resettlement communities in the country. In November 1986, Nay was among the first 200 or so refugees to land at Greensboro's then-Regional Airport.
The Montagnard fought along U.S. Green Berets in the Vietnam War and spent the next decade fighting for recognition and self-determination in Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand.
Nay was the assistant commander of the Montagnard Resistance Force and Independence Movement. Now he is the executive director of the Montagnard Human Rights Organization based in Raleigh. The organization fights for recognition of the Montagnard and two other indigenous groups in Vietnam and human rights in the country.
Nay, 74, lives in Cary with his wife. He is among about 12,000 Montagnard people in North Carolina today with the population largely concentrated in Charlotte, Greensboro and the Triangle, he said. Other estimates put the number between 5,000 and 20,000 in North Carolina.
Montagnard means “mountaineer” or “mountain dweller” in French. France had control of Vietnam from the late 1800s until the mid-1900s.
Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, North Carolina Republicans, introduced a resolution in the Senate on Tuesday morning, recognizing the Montagnards and condemning ongoing human rights violations by the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Southeast Asian nation’s official name.
The new resolution is nearly identical to one sponsored by U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, also a North Carolina Republican, in June. His co-sponsors include another North Carolina congressman, Mark Meadows.
Y Hin Nie, pastor of the United Montagnard Christian Church in Greensboro, is most familiar with Budd's bill. He'll testify before Congress Monday in support of its strong statements in support of his people and against rights violations in his homeland.
The proclamations are "big, significant" Nie said. But only if they lead to action that helps his people, he said.
The Vietnam government refuses to recognize the indigenous people, Nie and Nay said. The resolutions also say that Montagnards living in Vietnam are forced to renounce their religion and face oppression — and that American Montagnard have been prevented from visiting the country.
“North Carolina is home to the largest community of Montagnards outside of their homeland in Vietnam,” said Burr, who also introduced a speech into the congressional record in 2016 about the Montagnard. “At their own great risk, these indigenous tribespeople provided critical intelligence and fought alongside our Armed Forces during the Vietnam War.”
The resolution recognizes the Montagnards for their contributions to the U.S. efforts during the Vietnam War and calls on Vietnam to end restrictions on basic human rights, including the right of the Montagnards to have freedom of religion, property, movement, ethnic identity and culture and access to an adequate standard of living.
“It’s important we honor the Montagnards who bravely fought alongside American forces in Vietnam,” Tillis said in a statement. “I am proud many Montagnards now call North Carolina home and are a part of our local communities.”
The resolution said 61,000 Montagnard, out of a population of 1 million, fought alongside U.S. forces and their Vietnamese allies during the Vietnam War. After the war, some were imprisoned and others discriminated against or oppressed. Many fled to Cambodia.
Some took up arms against the new government. Those were the 213 refugees, including Nay, who first came to Greensboro in 1986.
“The 213 were remnants of 5,000 rebels who took up arms against the victorious North Vietnamese troops when the Vietnam War ended in 1975,” wrote the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 26, 1986, when a crowd of more than 400 and a local high school band welcomed the refugees at the Greensboro airport.
Their numbers had dwindled to fewer than 300 when they sought asylum in Thailand. American soldiers heard of their plight and lobbied for their resettlement in the U.S., according to the Times article.
"We are almost unknown to the world, and we think we are unworthy to come here this evening, but God has pity on us,” Dock Rmah told the News & Record through an interpreter upon arrival in 1986. "God has helped us so we can understand peace and freedom.
"We will strive to be worthy before the people of North Carolina," Rmah said that day.
Rmah, a musician who plays Jarai instruments from the Central Highlands of Vietnam, received a North Carolina Heritage Award in 1996. He also performed at the 2016 National Folk Festival in Greensboro.
The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom found in its 2019 report that Montagnard face religious discrimination over their Christian faith, including being refused ID cards or birth certificates and facing imprisonment.
Another 400 or so refugees joined the original refugees in 1992, and a thousand more came after 2001, Nay said.
Nay said they originally chose North Carolina for several reasons. Missionaries from the state had been in the region in Vietnam for years and many of the U.S. Special Forces they fought alongside were stationed in the state. Lutheran Family Services, which sponsored them, and the weather reminded them of their homeland.
“Not much snow. Not much cold,” he said. “That’s the reason why we chose here.”
Elders in the Montagnard community still face hardships, said Liana Adrong, administrative coordinator and vocational instructor for the Montagnard Dega Association Montagnard American Organization in Greensboro, by email.
Their challenges range from language and culture barriers to economic insecurity, chronic health conditions and limited health and social benefits, she said.
