RALEIGH — The number of people with COVID-19 in North Carolina hospitals each day has increased 61% since June 1 and topped 1,000 for the first time Thursday.
But within that single measure of the state’s growing outbreak the novel coronavirus lies some good news, according to hospital and public-health officials. While overall hospitalizations have increased, the number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients — those who must be treated in an intensive-care unit — has remained steady.
The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 statewide has grown from an average of 690 the first week of June to 991 on average this week, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
On Friday, hospitalizations hit a new high of 1,046.
But the number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs during that time has remained between 275 and 325.
“We’re seeing more patients in the hospital but less of them needing that highest level of severe care that we would see in hospitals,” Dr. Mandy Cohen, the N.C. secretary of health, said this week. “That is a good thing.”
Duke Health, WakeMed and UNC Health all report a similar pattern. The portion of COVID-19 patients requiring ICU care at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill has gone down, said Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease physician at the UNC School of Medicine in Chapel Hill.
“At times, our COVID ICU was at the brim,” Wohl said. “Now it’s receded to where the majority of our admitted patients are on a non-ICU COVID floor.”
The trend, officials said, should help extend the state’s limited supply of ICU beds, staff and equipment even as the demand on hospitals to treat COVID-19 grows. North Carolina hospitals have about 3,200 ICU beds statewide, compared with more than 21,200 beds for less seriously ill patients.
Several factors could explain why relatively fewer COVID-19 patients are ending up in the ICU.
Cohen credits better treatment, including wider use of the antiviral medicine remdesivir and the steroid dexamethasone, which reduces inflammation caused by the virus. She also cited increased use of “proning” — putting patients on their stomachs, which has been found to help them breath and take in more oxygen and in some cases avoid the need for mechanical ventilators.
“I think there are a number of things we have learned about this virus, and it’s keeping people out of the intensive care unit,” Cohen said.
One reason: Younger patients fare better
Another factor behind the relative decline in ICU use is the changing demographics of people entering the hospital with COVID-19, said Dr. Chris DeRienzo, chief medical officer of the WakeMed health care system. This past spring, DeRienzo said, the largest group of COVID-19 patients at WakeMed was 65 and older, many the result of outbreaks at nursing homes and long-term care centers, and more than half of the coronavirus patients were in the ICU.
In May, WakeMed began seeing more COVID-19 patients between age 40 and 64, and now less than 40% of WakeMed’s novel coronavirus patients need the ICU, DeRienzo said.
“In general, younger folks tend to fare better,” he said.
A growing number of younger COVID-19 patients also has helped keep ICU patient counts steady at Charlotte-based Atrium Health, said Dr. Katie Passaretti, the health care system’s medical director of infection prevention.
“The people with the ICU stays are still older individuals, people with multiple medical problems. That population hasn’t really changed,” Passaretti said. “But we are seeing more cases in 20- to 40-year-olds, and our pediatric cases have also increased.”
Passaretti said another factor in the rise in hospitalizations is that Atrium hospitals are testing more patients for the coronavirus, including those in the hospital for reasons other than COVID-19. A patient in for a broken back who tests positive for the coronavirus will be reported to the state as a COVID-19 patient, even if they don’t have any symptoms.
But hospital and state officials say these incidental COVID-19 cases account for a small fraction of the state’s daily COVID-19 hospitalization count.
“The reality is that most of the COVID-positive patients came in with COVID,” said Dr. Joseph Rogers, the chief medical officer for Duke University Health System. “They weren’t found.”
Virus’ territory grows
The changing demographics of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reflects the spread of the virus through the population. DeRienzo said that over time WakeMed saw outbreaks among first African Americans and then Latino residents reflected in its case counts, but now all racial and ethnic groups are represented.
The novel coronavirus can move undetected from one person to others before someone gets sick, UNC’s Wohl said. That makes tracking a particular person’s infection back to a source more difficult.
“It’s not all meat-packing plants. It’s not all nursing homes. This is becoming a little bit harder to peg as it becomes more distributed” Wohl said. “That’s what makes it more dangerous.”
State health officials collect demographic data about people who test positive for the coronavirus. The state knows, for example, that Hispanics account for 45% of cases in the state but only 10% of those who have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
However, the state doesn’t collect demographic data on those with COVID-19 sick enough to require hospitalization. Hospitals themselves gather this data in different ways, Wohl said, so pulling it all together in a useful and coherent way would take some effort. As a result, though, there isn’t an accurate picture of how the state’s COVID-19 hospital population is changing over time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.