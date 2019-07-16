A Winston-Salem man who was allegedly assaulted Saturday by a female driver at Bowman Gray Stadium was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in the scuffle, court records show.
Bradley Chance Newman, 23, of Stratford Crossing Road, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, according to an arrest warrant. Newman is accused of assaulting Amber Lynn Burchette, 20, of Walkertown by pushing her with his body and spitting on her face, the warrant says.
Newman was being held Tuesday in the Forsyth County Jail on a 48-hour domestic-violence hold, a court record shows. Newman was formerly in a domestic relationship with Burchette.
Newman is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Aug. 16.
Burchette declined to comment on the case when reached by phone Tuesday night and referred questions to her attorney, John Barrow of Kernersville.
Burchette's arrest Saturday has garnered the attention of racing enthusiasts on social media. Video footage of the incident, which appears to have taken place adjacent to the stadium on pit row, appeared Sunday on Facebook.
Barrow said Tuesday night that his client acted in self-defense when she struck Newman.
"If you look at the video, he assaulted her," Barrow said. "I don't think there is any question about that. We will get it all figured out in court."
Burchette, a frequent driver in the Sportsman Division at Bowman Gray Stadium, appeared in court Monday following Saturday's scuffle in which she allegedly assaulted Newman at the racetrack.
A judge ruled Monday that Burchette could be released from the Forsyth County Jail on an unsecured bond. Burchette, who also is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16, is allowed to race the weekend summer series at the track.
The incident involving Burchette and Newman happened at 5:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon before the night of racing began. Burchette was apprehended at the track by Winston-Salem Police at 6:35 p.m. and charged.
Barrow has said Newman is an ex-boyfriend of Burchette, and the former couple broke up about a year and a half ago. Burchette was held in the jail over the weekend.
On Monday, Newman filed a domestic violence protection order against Burchette. According to court documents, Burchette is set to appear in a hearing regarding that order at 9 a.m. on July 23.