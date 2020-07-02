RALEIGH — For a third day, protesters camped out on Blount Street downtown, demanding that Gov. Roy Cooper veto Senate Bill 168.
Cooper has called the bill "problematic," but so far has declined to veto the measure, which would restrict access to records involving death investigations.
Protesters have said the bill would give cover for police violence, and they danced in the bike lane outside the Executive Mansion, waving signs at traffic.
Dozens of cars honked in support, including city utility and solid waste trucks. Protesters laid sleeping bags on the sidewalk and snacked from wagons full of food.
"I hope everyone got a good night's sleep on the ground," said Braedon Welsh, who was arrested by Capitol Police Wednesday, dragged into custody on trespassing charges.
Welsh spoke through a megaphone, asking if anyone needed breakfast or lunch, inquiring about dietary restrictions. Many of the college-age protesters sat under magnolia trees, studying.
"We had almost 80 people camp out last night," Welsh said. "They all know the power of numbers. Look who's not (messing) with us right now."
Senate Bill 168
Raleigh police arrested Welsh and 10 others Wednesday on charges of impeding traffic when they stood in Blount Street with banners showing support for Soheil Mojarrad, who was killed by police in a confrontation outside a Raleigh bar last year.
Police Thursday warned protesters twice not to step into the road, asking them to be safe or they would take "enforcement action."
"If the governor is good-intentioned, if he believes that Black lives matter, then he would see why his constituents would be concerned with something like this," said Lauren Howell, organizer with NC BORN. "They want us to feel like we're powerless and they're not listening to us. They're clearly talking about it behind closed doors."
Also Thursday, the Triad Abolition Project of Winston-Salem circulated a petition calling for Cooper's veto. By midday, it had collected 4,204 signatures out of its 5,000 goal.
The North Carolina legislature passed SB 168 nearly unanimously in the early hours of Friday morning. The bill was requested by the Department of Health and Human Services and includes technical revisions to DHHS-related laws, in addition to a provision that would further limit public access to death-investigation records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.