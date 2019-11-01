Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING LOW TEMPERATURES BETWEEN 30 AND 32 EXPECTED. URBAN AREAS WILL BE SLIGHTLY WARMER IN THE MID 30S. * WHERE...THE PIEDMONT OF CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&