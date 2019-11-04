An 18-year-old man has been indicted on charges that he shot three teens who were playing basketball at a mobile home park this past August. 

Eduardo Ozuna of Greene Cross Drive in Winston-Salem was indicted Monday on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury. The shooting happened on Aug. 22.

Ozuna is accused of shooting the three teens with a handgun.

According to police and arrest warrants, Eduardo Salingan-Calleja, 19, was one of the teenagers shot at the mobile home park. Luis Saligan-Calleja and Brian Chiman were the other two teenagers. Police never released their ages.

A woman who lived at the mobile home park and who did not want her name published said that a group of boys were playing basketball near her house when a car drove into the mobile home park. One of the car's occupants began shooting at the boys.

A basketball goal sits on one side of the road about 100 yards from the woman's house, and children's bicycles were lying on the ground near it after the shooting.

The woman said she heard about 25 shots. She also said that her home-security system's camera caught the violence on video. Police seized her video and her video equipment. 

Court records say Ozuna is a certified gang member who was on probation at the time of the shooting. But Winston-Salem police have not said whether the shooting was gang-related. 

Ozuna is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

