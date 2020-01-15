Northwest Middle School police presence

Winston-Salem police responded to Northwest Middle School Wednesday morning after a stolen car drove erratically through the parking lot and crashed into a school bus nearby.

 BY LEE O. SANDERLIN Winston-Salem Journal

Northwest Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after someone driving a stolen car entered the school’s parking lot and crashed into two school buses, according to both Winston-Salem police and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Police say a light blue car drove erratically through the school parking lot and the bus lot around 7 a.m., then left the school only to return to the bus lot. The driver of the car collided with a school bus that was dropping students off at Northwest before veering off and crashing head-on into a second bus with only the bus driver on board.

Three teens got out of the vehicle and ran away, according to police. There were 21 students on the first bus involved, and four of them complained of minor injuries, police said, All four students refused medical treatment and parents were notified.

The bus driver from the second bus, 49-year-old Danyell Jordan, had a minor abdominal injury and received treatment at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Earlier Wednesday morning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Spokesperson Brent Campbell said there were no students on the bus involved in the crash. 

A police K9 and patrol officers found the three fleeing teens nearby, police said. Because the suspects are juveniles, their names will not be released. It’s not clear if the teens were students at the school.

The school’s lockdown was lifted shortly after the incident. Wednesday is an exam day, and students are taking end of semester tests.

Police say the blue car was previously reported stolen.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

On Twitter @LeeOSanderlin

lsanderlin@wsjournal.com

336-727-7339

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments