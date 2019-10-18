A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the Waughtown neighborhood, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Officers went to the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard about 10:32 p.m. after getting a call about a gunshots being fired in the area, police said. Officers found the teenager lying on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot wound.

Members of the Winston-Salem Fire Department and Forsyth County EMS attempted life saving measures before pronouncing the boy dead on the scene.

Police did not release his name. However, his family has been notified of his death, police said.

Police said the shooter, or shooters, left the area after the crime. No one is in custody, police said.

The teenage boy is the 20th person killed in Winston-Salem in 2019, compared to 21 during the same period of time in 2018, according to the police department.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

