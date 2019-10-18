A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting Thursday night in the Waughtown neighborhood, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Investigators say the same gun used to kill Jumil Robertson, a high school senior, was used minutes earlier in a separate crime.
Officers went to the 1700 block of Argonne Boulevard about 10:30 p.m. after getting a call about a gunshots being fired in the area, police said. Officers found Robertson on the side of the road with an apparent gunshot wound. Police did not specify where on Robertson’s body he was shot.
Members of the Winston-Salem Fire Department and Forsyth County EMS attempted life saving measures before pronouncing Robertson dead on the scene.
Robertson was a senior at Glenn High School, according to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Spokesperson Brent Campbell. Grief counselors are available for students at Glenn, Campbell said.
“Anytime there is a student death, we ask parents to check in with their children and to be aware they may be experiencing feelings of grief or sadness,” Campbell said.
Police determined the gun used to kill Robertson was also used in a shooting in the 2200 block of South Broad Street around 10:15 p.m. Several shots were fired into a home on South Broad while people were inside. No one inside the home was injured, police said.
The shooter, or shooters, left both crimes in a vehicle, but the make and model is unknown, police said. There is no suspect in custody.
Beyond the same gun being used in both shootings, police have been unable to establish any connection between the residents of the home on South Broad Street and Jumil Robertson.
Robertson is the 20th person killed in Winston-Salem in 2019, compared to 21 during the same period of time in 2018, according to the police department.
Investigators want to interview anyone who was present at either shooting, police said.
Authorities ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
