A 17-year-old is missing from a group care center in Winston-Salem, and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.
Tailek Deshaun Johnson was last seen leaving 1265 Arbor Road and is believed to be walking, police said.
He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes. He was also carrying a black backpack.
It was not immediately clear when Johnson was last seen.
The teenager has multiple cognitive impairments, police said, and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert in response to his disappearance.
Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.