MEBANE — A 17-year-old suffered a gunshot injury at a field party early Sunday morning.
At 12:42 a.m., Alamance County sheriff's deputies responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of Christy Lane and Bo Fuller Road, according to a sheriff's office news release.
On arrival, deputies reported a large number of cars and people leaving the scene. It is unknown how many people attended the party or when it started.
Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired but the shooter has not been identified.
While still on scene, deputies were advised that a teen boy walked into the emergency room at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington with a non-life threatening wound to his right leg.
The victim told deputies he was dancing when he was hit. He said he was transported by someone who was at the party.
The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident and request anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at: 336-570-6300