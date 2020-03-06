A teacher at Walkertown Middle School was arrested Friday after she was accused of sex crimes involving a student at the school, authorities said.
Carly Erin Kaczmarek, 32, of Belews Creek was charged with engaging in sex act with a student and taking indecent liberties with the student, both felonies, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Kaczmarek is accused of having sex with a male student and taking indecent liberties with the student, according to an arrest warrant. The offenses are alleged to have happened Nov. 28, 2019.
The student's age was not listed in the arrest warrant.
More charges will be filed in this case, the sheriff's office said.
"Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will continue to work with law enforcement through this investigation and always encourages parents and students to make us aware of any situation or relationship that concerns them," the school system said in a statement.
Kaczmarek has been fired, the school system said.
Kaczmarek was being held Friday afternoon in the Forsyth County jail with her bond set at $50,000, court records show. Kaczmarek is scheduled to appear in court March 26.
School administrators were notified this week of the sheriff's office investigation into accusations of inappropriate incidents that reportedly occurred off Walkertown Middle School's campus, the school district said.
Kaczmarek had already been suspended pending an investigation for a separate, unrelated matter, the school system said. The agency didn't provide details of that investigation.
Kaczmarek has worked as a teacher with the school system since 2014, according to the school district.
Anyone with information about the case can call the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or the Crime Stoppers Spanish language line at 336-728-3904.
