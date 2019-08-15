The cost has exceeded $1 million in taxpayer money to keep the General Assembly open for business since Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the Republican state budget proposal.
Whether taxpayers are getting their money's worth for the $1,008,000 spent through Thursday to allow for 24 House sessions is very much in the eye of the beholder.
There is an estimated daily operational cost of $42,000 to run the legislature. The typical goal is for a legislative session to end by the Fourth of July holiday.
Republican House leadership first placed a veto override vote on the July 8 calendar.
As the two sides remain entrenched, analysts say it could now take months for a compromise to be reached. House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, was reported by The Daily Reflector of Greenville as saying on Aug. 1 that he is willing to wait until October to secure Democratic votes to override Cooper's veto.
Except for technical inquiries from House Minority leader Rep. Darren Jackson, D-Wake, House GOP leadership have not addressed the veto override or Medicaid expansion legislation House Bill 655 during any of the 24 sessions.
That's even though the veto has been on the agenda for all 24 sessions and the Medicaid bill for 22 consecutive sessions.
This week, the House held four sessions with a combined time spent of less than an hour. There was one bill vote, representing final approval given Monday to House changes on clearinghouse healthcare legislation, Senate Bill 361.
On Thursday, three minutes were spent in a declared non-voting session that technically could have held a vote on the budget veto override.
Moore told House members in an email Wednesday that "for your planning purposes, there will be no 2nd or 3rd reading of recorded votes tomorrow."
However, because the veto override does not require a second or third reading, House Democrats had to be present in case a vote was brought up.
Cooper’s office issued a statement Wednesday asking, “when will (Republicans) stop playing games with the calendar?”
“By keeping the legislature in session for little reason other than to continue their override games, Republican leaders are wasting taxpayer money instead of coming to the table to negotiate with Governor Cooper and Democrats.”
The next opportunity for action on the veto override or expanding Medicaid under HB655 is the 7 p.m. Monday session, which would be Day 53 since Cooper vetoed the proposed budget June 28.
Moore has said there would be no action on HB655 until the budget becomes law.
Republicans need at least seven Democratic House members and at least one Democratic senator to vote for a veto override. Jackson sent a letter Aug. 7 to Republican legislative leadership that contained 51 of 55 House Democratic signatures pledging to uphold Cooper's veto.
The typical post-July 1 ramping down of the legislative calendar has continued during the stalemate.
Since Aug. 1, the House has addressed 17 bills in committee, including just two this week. The Senate has addressed four bills in committee, including none this week.
There is only one Senate committee meeting, and none in the House, posted for next week as of Thursday's legislative calendar.
Cooper has cited the lack of Medicaid expansion as a primary reason for his veto, and said there's not enough money in the budget dedicated to public education spending — including larger public-school teacher raises than offered by the GOP — infrastructure and environmental issues.
Moore spokesman Joseph Kyzer said Monday “the speaker will hold the veto override when the votes are secured, and we are steadfastly committed to passing the $24 billion state budget separately from any consideration of Medicaid expansion.”
Rob Schofield, policy analyst with left-leaning N.C. Justice Center, said Thursday that "Moore’s trickery and deceptions are outrageous and unworthy of the chief lawmaking assembly for our state."
"The 2019 session needs to come to an end. Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger have lost the veto override battle. They need to stop acting like immature college frat boys and sit down with Gov. Cooper and Democratic leaders to negotiate a final agreement."