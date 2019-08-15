Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN ALAMANCE AND NORTHEASTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM EDT... AT 1116 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM 7 MILES SOUTHEAST OF MONROETON, OR 8 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CAMP SPRINGS, MOVING EAST AT 10 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BURLINGTON, GRAHAM, MEBANE, MCLEANSVILLE, ELON, GIBSONVILLE, HAW RIVER, SWEPSONVILLE, LAKE GUILFORD MACKINTOSH MARINA AND LAKE BURLINGTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 50 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN SMALL OR WEAKENED TREES AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. &&