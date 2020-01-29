FAYETTEVILLE — Many, but not all, of the people who live within 10 miles of the Chemours factory south of Fayetteville have changed how they get their drinking water and how they use water since they learned that the plant has contaminated nearby water supplies with GenX, a potential carcinogen.
They are also worried about getting cancer.
These are two of the findings from a survey the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services conducted at residences in Cumberland, Bladen and Robeson counties within 10 miles of the plant.
The Chemours factory is on the Cape Fear River in Bladen County near the Cumberland County line. The plant for years emitted the GenX chemical, and in 2017 it was made public that GenX has been found in drinking water supplies in communities downstream from the plant. Testing later found it in drinking water wells nearby.
GenX is a PFAS — PFAS is short for perfluoroalkyl substance and polyfluoroalkyl substance — and is used to make nonstick coatings. PFAS chemicals are used to make a variety of products.
The Department of Health and Human Services last year contacted 15,319 households within 10 miles of the factory to see what people know about the GenX contamination and what they are doing in response to it. Of these, 1,858 responded.
The results were released last week.
"The survey found 34% of households have changed their water usage, even if the level of GenX in their drinking water was below the provisional drinking water health goal of 140 parts per trillion," a news release says. "Thirty-eight percent changed other activities such as fishing and gardening."
They switched to bottled water for things like drinking water, cooking and brushing their teeth, for example.
Those whose wells had more than 140 parts per trillion, and who also received a letter with recommendations on what to do, were far more likely to have changed their water consumption, the survey says.
People who didn't change their drinking water source said they didn't have an alternative source of water or that they didn't know that it was recommended that they shouldn't use it for things such as brushing their teeth, the survey says.
The survey found that residents are worried about exposure to PFAS chemicals while bathing, washing their hands, washing dishes, cleaning their homes and swimming in local bodies of water. It said some have misunderstandings about PFAS expsoure and many want more information about the situation.
"As part of follow up, NCDHHS is working with partners to create and implement a community involvement plan to improve outreach and communication," the news release says.
