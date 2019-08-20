U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will speak Friday in Raleigh, according to Meredith College's website.
Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, will talk with Suzanne Reynolds, the first woman to serve as dean of Wake Forest University School of Law, according to the website. “A Conversation with Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Associate Justice, Supreme Court of the United States,” is Meredith College's 2019 Lillian Parker Wallace Lecture.
It will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Meymandi Concert Hall at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh.
Seating is limited to the free event and only open to those with tickets. Ticket information is available at www.meredith.edu/campus-lectures under Lillian Parker Wallace Lecture Series.
Ginsburg, 86, has served on the United States Supreme court for more than 25 years. She was nominated to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton and took her seat in 1993.
Ginsburg, who underwent cancer surgery in December, has become an unlikely pop culture icon. Her liberal views as the Supreme Court has shifted to the right helped spawn the popular hashtag #thenotoriousrbg, as well as T-shirts and other items celebrating her. A movie, "On the Basis of Sex," which details her struggles for equal rights and early career, was released last year.
Ginsburg created controversy when Donald Trump was a candidate for president by calling him a "faker" and expressing distress about the possibility of his election. She later expressed regret, saying that she was "ill-advised" in making the comments and should have been "more circumspect."
Reynolds, a Meredith College alumna, class of 1971, is nationally known for her expertise in family law, the website says. She was a principal drafter of statutes that modernized the laws regarding both alimony and adoption. She is the author of a three-volume treatise on North Carolina family law.
The event is sponsored by Meredith College and The Lillian Parker Wallace Endowment.