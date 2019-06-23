Subject of Netflix documentary has ties to North Carolina

FILE - In this June 3, 2019 file photo, Clarence Avant attends the world premiere of "The Black Godfather," at Paramount Studios, in Los Angeles. In the trailer to the new Netflix documentary powerful figures in entertainment, sports and politics tell just how Avant, who once walked the halls of Dudley High School, earned the name. "The Black Godfather" paints Avant, who turned 88 this year, as a man of wisdom, connections and with a good sense of direction about life, which others have come to appreciate.