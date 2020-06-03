Davie County Schools issued a statement Wednesday denouncing a video that a Davie high school student made re-enacting the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis on May 25 died after a police man put his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Here is the text of the statement from the school system: "Davie County Schools was saddened to hear about a disturbing video involving students reenacting the death of George Floyd. The video is appalling and does not represent the views of Davie County Schools, or the character education we teach to our students.
When this situation was brought to our attention, Davie County High School administration immediately contacted the parents of the students involved. The parents were very upset, apologized and agreed to have the video removed. They were appreciative of the call. Unfortunately, the video has been copied and shared and may still be viewable in places. We ask that anyone who has access to a posting of the video please remove it, as it is disturbing and unacceptable.
The administration can only step in to inform parents since the incident did not occur on school property. However, it is our social obligation to make every effort to stop this type of action and to promote acceptance and equality among all. Anything otherwise is not tolerated in the schools of Davie County. Davie County Schools stands firmly against social inequality and any acts of violence."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.