A group of 10 students at Thomasville High School have been charged for their alleged roles in fights Thursday at the school, authorities said Friday.
The school's resource officer responded to the fight at 1:30 p.m. in the school's courtyard, Thomasville police said. When the officer arrived, two students already had been separated.
One of the students then ran from the officer and left campus, police said. Another officer arrested that student a short distance from the school.
The resource officer then was called about another fight in the courtyard involving female students, police said. About 40 students had gathered in the courtyard during the brawl.
Additional officers were called to Thomasville High as several fights erupted at other locations at the school, police said.
Officers helped teachers get students to return to their classrooms, police said.
As officers attempted to restore order, a student became belligerent as faculty members tried to get him to return to class, police said.
The student then punched the officer on the side of the officer's head as the officer attempted to detain the student, police said. Officers reported they subdued the student after a brief struggle.
Another officer was assaulted by the same student when police placed him in a patrol vehicle, police said. The student is accused kicking a female officer in the face and and kicking another officer in the arm.
A 16-year-old was charged with three counts of assault on a government official as well as simple affray, or fighting, police said, and jailed with a $7,500 bond.
Another 16-year-old was charged with resisting an officer and fighting. That student was jailed on a $5,000 bond.
Eight other students, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were charged with disorderly conduct, with some also facing simple charges for fighting.
