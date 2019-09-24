The father of a student accused of bringing a gun to North Forsyth High School on Friday is facing his own criminal charges in the incident, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police cited Jonathan Oneal Jolly on Monday with failure to secure a firearm, a Class 1 misdemeanor in North Carolina. Class 1 misdemeanors are punishable by up to 120 days in jail and could include a fine, with the amount at the court’s discretion.
Police say Jolly’s son, 17-year-old Taevon Jolly, took his father’s .25 caliber handgun from his father’s house and carried it to school in his book bag Sept. 20.
Taevon Jolly is charged with possession of a firearm on school property and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Oct. 10.
Police said Taevon Jolly had not made any known threats to students or staff at North Forsyth.
Jonathan Jolly will make his first court appearance Oct. 29.
