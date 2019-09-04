A 15-year-old student at Mt. Tabor High School brought a .22 caliber revolver to school in his backpack Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
The police department’s school resource unit worked with school administrators to find the gun, police said in a news release.
Police said the student never displayed the firearm. The student had not made any threats to other students or school staff that police are aware of.
Police are charging the student with possession of a firearm on an educational property and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Police said Wednesday afternoon they weren’t releasing anymore information.
A spokesman for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Police said anyone with information should contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
This is a developing story.
