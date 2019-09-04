A 15-year-old student at Mount Tabor High School took a .22 caliber revolver to school in his backpack Wednesday, Winston-Salem Police Department said.
The police department’s school resource unit worked with school administrators to find the gun, police said in a news release.
Police said the student never displayed the firearm. The student had not made any threats to other students or school staff that police are aware of.
Police are charging the student with possession of a firearm on an educational property and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Brent Campbell, a spokesman for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said he can not comment on student discipline investigations when asked if the school was placed on lockdown during the incident, and about who alerted authorities to the presence of a gun on campus. Campbell said all information would need to come from police.
Police said Wednesday afternoon they weren’t releasing any more information.
During the spring, police investigated three different incidents involving guns on campus or threats to students at Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools.
Police arrested Sarah Melissa Wilson, then a language-arts teacher at Paisley Magnet School, in May on charges of aiding a minor to possess a firearm on educational property. Police said a student told Wilson about the gun and gave it to her. Wilson then stored the gun in the classroom for the student, and returned it at the end of the school day, police said.
Police charged two students at Paisley for possessing the gun on campus after video surfaced of one student appearing to show the gun at the school.
On May 13, police found a handgun in a student’s backpack at Northwest Middle School. Police said the student made no direct threats to students or staff. Police sought to charge the juvenile for possession of the firearm.
On May 14, Winston-Salem police, along with the FBI, investigated threatening social media posts made toward students at Reynolds High School. At least one of the threats was made on Snapchat and showed two guns and threatening language. The threats originated from out of state, police said.
Police said anyone with information should contact the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
