Stokes County Sheriff's Office
Kenwyn Caranna/Journal

KING — A Stokes County deputy died unexpectedly Saturday, according to a City of King post.

Family, friends and coworkers are mourning the loss of Sgt. Bubby Blankenship.

The post says Blankenship “was a faithful public servant, and a true friend to many. He will be greatly missed, and leaves behind an example of service and love for others that we would all do well to follow.”

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

