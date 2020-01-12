KING — A Stokes County deputy died unexpectedly Saturday, according to a City of King post.
Family, friends and coworkers are mourning the loss of Sgt. Bubby Blankenship.
The post says Blankenship “was a faithful public servant, and a true friend to many. He will be greatly missed, and leaves behind an example of service and love for others that we would all do well to follow.”
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.