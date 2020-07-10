RALEIGH — A state senator said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, marking the first known case of a General Assembly member.
State Sen. Danny Britt, a Republican from Robeson County, said he received the positive test Friday morning. He’s closing down his law practice for at least 10 days while he’s in quarantine. He said his family, office staff and legislative secretary are getting tested.
Britt, 41, was on the Senate floor Wednesday as the chamber debated bills and cast votes.
The full legislature now isn’t expected to return to work until September.
Britt, as a proactive measure, said he had already taken a test last week before returning to Raleigh that came back negative. He took a second test on Thursday because his spouse was scheduled for a medical procedure. Britt said, adding that he’s remained asymptomatic during this entire period.
“This is just one of those things you can’t control,” he said in a phone interview.
Building administrators at the legislative complex have initiated health and social-distancing measures since April. They’ve included temperature checks for legislators, staff and the public entering the Legislative Building during weeks in which work sessions have been held. A cafeteria worker tested positive for COVID-19 in early April.
But legislators, especially Democrats, have sought more restrictions and criticized legislators — mostly Republicans — who have declined to wear face coverings indoors to discourage the respiratory disease’s spread. The temperature checks were discontinued in mid-June, after no one had recorded a temperature that was high enough to warrant medical attention.
But they were restored when Senate Democrats complained.
Britt, a National Guard officer, said he’s not always worn a mask on the Senate floor because doing so makes breathing difficult due to a condition stemming from his time serving in Iraq and Kuwait. .
Britt said he was careful on Wednesday to stay at least 6 feet apart from people and ate his lunch away from others on the Senate floor.
