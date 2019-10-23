Raleigh — Election-security advocates and the Rev. Anthony Spearman of Greensboro, the head of the North Carolina NAACP, want a new leader at the State Board of Elections.
In a letter sent to Gov. Roy Cooper Monday, they asked the Democratic governor to demand the resignation of Damon Circosta, the election board’s chairman. Cooper appointed Circosta to the job this past summer after a scandal involving the previous chairman, Bob Cordle.
They say the elections board has not done enough to focus on cybersecurity in the face of foreign interference in elections. They also oppose the board’s recent decision to allow counties to use — instead of hand-marked paper ballots — a type of electronic voting machine, which they say runs on outdated software and could be more susceptible to hackers.
“We respectfully urge you to request the immediate resignation (of Circosta) from the State Board of Elections and to quickly appoint a replacement member committed to ensuring North Carolina’s elections are a model of security for the nation, providing that all votes are recorded and counted transparently, accessibly, auditably and securely for all voters,” the letter said.
The letter was signed by Spearman, who is also a member of the Guilford County Board of Elections, and several high-profile election-security activists.
Cooper, however, stands by Circosta and the elections board as a whole.
“The security of our elections is the No. 1 priority of the State Board of Elections,” Cooper spokesman Ford Porter said. “This includes ballot and voting machine security, ensuring against voter intimidation and discrimination in all forms, freedom from long lines, and making sure that voting is as easy and hassle-free as possible. The governor believes the board is focused on these concerns.”
The elections board has both a full-time professional staff and part-time political leadership who oversees the staff, guiding policy and other major decisions. Cooper spent the first half of his term in office fighting a legal battle with the Republican-led General Assembly over control of the political side of the elections board, finally winning that fight in late 2018 and regaining Democrats’ majority on the board.
As chairman, Circosta is the leader of the five-person board. Outside that role he is the executive director of the AJ Fletcher Foundation, a local nonprofit, and also teaches at Duke University. Previously, he led the N.C. Center for Voter Education.
“I think everybody — the advocates, the board of elections, all of us — have the same goal,” Circosta said in an interview Tuesday. “And that is to make sure our voting equipment is secure.”
The machines the board approved replace older models that were phased out under a new state election-security law.
Details of the complaint
In response to the activists’ letter calling for Circosta’s resignation, Pat Gannon, a spokesman for the five-member elections board, questioned the accuracy of some of their claims. For instance, he said, the type of electronic voting machines the activists oppose are actually required by federal law to be available to at least some voters “to ensure voters with disabilities, who may not be able to mark a paper ballot, may cast ballots privately and independently.”
There’s no requirement for the counties to make such machines the only way for all voters to cast ballots, however, and that is part of what has the activists concerned. They contend that the ballots produced by such machines can’t be audited as well as hand-marked paper ballots to determine if hackers influenced an election.
“The stark truth is that the foreign nation states and other bad actors targeting our elections are highly motivated and possess significant financial and technical resources able to disrupt or manipulate our election infrastructure,” the letter says. “We cannot ignore or minimize the magnitude of this threat.”
Others who signed the letter include Marilyn Marks, who is behind a lawsuit against Georgia over that state’s voting machines and is considering a similar lawsuit against North Carolina, and Susan Greenhalgh, the vice president of the California-based National Election Defense Coalition.
Spearman has praised Guilford County’s choice of a voting system.
“Fortunately, the Guilford Board of Elections took a step in the right direction when they voted to use a hand-marked paper system,” Spearman writes in a column to appear Sunday in the Greensboro News & Record’s Ideas section. “This is the most secure way of voting and provides the best record of voter intent.”
Most counties in North Carolina give hand-marked paper ballots to most voters, which the activists prefer. But some plan to continue using only electronic voting in 2020 .
Circosta said the board has done its due diligence and would not have certified any voting machines that didn’t pass security tests. However, he said he has nothing against people raising their concerns.
“I always appreciate advocates bringing these issues to our attention,” Circosta said.
With all the rules about pre-election testing, security during elections, and then audits after elections, he said, “there is a remarkable amount of work that goes into making sure that when people go to the polls their choices are registered and secured.”
